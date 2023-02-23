Mrs. Patricia Anne Loflin, of Lake Jordan, Alabama, transitioned from life on this earth to her heavenly life on February 5, 2023 after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kleob Nicholas Loflin, Jr. of Lake Jordan, Alabama; and her parents, Nell and Harold Armstrong of Greenville, Alabama. Mrs. Loflin attended and graduated from Greenville High School in Greenville, Alabama and studied at Troy University in Troy, Alabama. Among some of her many accomplishments, she was awarded the Butler County Maid of Cotton. She was also a member of the Montgomery Masters Garden Club and the Montgomery Bridge Club. After working several years at Troy University as the Administrative Assistant to the Provost she retired along with her husband to Lake Jordan, Alabama. One of Pat's favorite hobbies was knitting of which she donated many baby blankets and prayer shawls to local hospitals. Left to cherish her memories are her daughters, Rachel Loflin, Rebecca Finley (William), and son, Nick Loflin (Kerry). She also leaves behind a sister, Sunny Armstrong Donaldson (Ron), and two grandchildren, Nicholas and Kayla Loflin whom she dearly loved. Pat will be missed by all those that loved and cherished her. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please donate to The American Cancer Society.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.