Patricia Lou Ivins, a resident of Equality, Alabama passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at the age of 82. A memorial service will be held Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Wetumpka with Rev. Jonathan Yarboro officiating.

Patricia is survived by her husband of 63 years Colonel Ret. Air Force Arthur K. Ivins; children Wesley Ivins, Kelly (Rolf) Palmer, Dani (Jim) Gibson, Taylor Ivins; grandchildren Kristina (Justin) Chance, Kari (Brian) Keith, Hayli Gibson; two great-grandchildren; sister Shirley Helmke; numerous nieces and nephews.

Service information

May 18
Service
Thursday, May 18, 2023
6:00PM
First Presbyterian Church of Wetumpka
204 E Charles Ave
Wetumpka, AL 36092
