Patricia Lou Ivins, a resident of Equality, Alabama passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at the age of 82. A memorial service will be held Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Wetumpka with Rev. Jonathan Yarboro officiating.
Patricia is survived by her husband of 63 years Colonel Ret. Air Force Arthur K. Ivins; children Wesley Ivins, Kelly (Rolf) Palmer, Dani (Jim) Gibson, Taylor Ivins; grandchildren Kristina (Justin) Chance, Kari (Brian) Keith, Hayli Gibson; two great-grandchildren; sister Shirley Helmke; numerous nieces and nephews.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.