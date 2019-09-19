Paul Schroeder
Paul Schroeder, a resident of Wetumpka, Alabama passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 at the age of 95. The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Gassett Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Matt Albritton officiating. Burial will be at Pine View Memorial Gardens with Gassett Funeral Home of Wetumpka directing. Mr. Schroeder preceded in death by his wife Eleanor Corrine Wamsley Schroeder; daughter Mary Virginia Axford; siblings Billy Schroeder, Lillie Murrell, Isabel Illiano, Hazel Wiles, Toby Schroeder, and Shorty Schroeder. He is survived by his children Sarah Catherine “Cathy” (Ed) Sanford, James Paul Schroeder; son-in-law Harry Axford; siblings Gene Schroeder, Slim Schroeder; 5 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Wynn Sanford, Will Sanford, Mike Murrell, Clay Murrell, Jeff Murrell, and Chris Murrell. Online Guest Book available at www.gassettfuneralhome.net
