JANKAY, Philip a resident of Wetumpka, Alabama passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the age of 72. A celebration of Life service will be held Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Providence United Methodist Church at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Dennis Agnew officiating. Mr. Jankay is preceded in death by his first wife Georgina Jankay; parents Joseph and Eleanor Jankay; and brother Joseph Jankay. He is survived by his wife Mary Jankay; children Donna Kerstis (Robert), Marina Jankay- Blankenship (Scott), Chris Jankay (Amanda), Joey Cobble (Jennifer), Doug Cobble (Pam), Julie Wilson (Greg); grandchildren Ty, Nelson, Tiffy, Lance, Christopher, Lizzie, Ethan, Catie, J.R., Chuck, and Nelda; great-grandchild Noah; sisters Andrea Busa, Denise Rodriguez (Gil); many other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, church family, and loving friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Adullam House or the Elmore County Humane Society.
