MOBLEY, Rebecca Collier, a resident of Wetumpka, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the age of 77. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Gassett Funeral Home Chapel in Wetumpka, Alabama with Rev. Hank Austin, Brent Speer, and Rev. Matt Albritton officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Pine View Memorial Gardens.
Rebecca was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Mobley; her parents, Harvie and Mattie Collier; and her brother, Byron Collier.
She is survived by her two daughters, Karen (Hank) Austin and Kim (Brent) Speer; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and four step-children and their families. She is also survived by two sisters, Geraldine Perkins and Asenath Coker; brother Winford Collier; and many nieces and nephews.
Rebecca was a local cosmetologist for 47 years. After her retirement, she and Hugh enjoyed many years of worldwide travel.
She found joy in being a “Gran,” singing, serving others, and spending time with treasured friends.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Wetumpka or Ivy Creek Hospice of Wetumpka.
