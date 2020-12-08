Rebecca Hora, 76, of Wetumpka, passed away December 5, 2020. She was born
March 26, 1944. No services have been scheduled at this time. She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward W. Hora; parents, George Wesley and Addie Nell Moore and seven siblings. She is survived by her sons, Charles Rodney Lanier (Jenny), Timothy Mark Lanier and Daniel Ruskin Lanier; grandchildren, Laurin Lanier, Abby Lanier, Copeland Lanier, Emma Lanier and Satchel Lanier; brother, Any Moore; and a loving extended family. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home
Eclectic, Alabama
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.