Rebecca (Ruby) Gray Lovin 1924 - 2019 Wetumpka, AL - Rebecca "Ruby" Lovin, age 95, was born 1924 in County Armagh, Northern Ireland and went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 28, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Sir John Gray (Knighted by King George V) and Anne Martin Gray (both of Northern Ireland). She arrived in the United States as a baby in her mother's arms at Ellis Island, New York later that year.
She grew up in West Springfield, MA and was the eldest child of four brothers and one sister. She met her future husband, Everett (Ed) Lovin, who was stationed at nearby Westover Field, during World War II.
Rebecca finished high school in West Springfield and attended business school where she learned bookkeeping and accounting. Over the decades of her long life, she was a typist, medical receptionist and transcriptionist, bookkeeper and accountant and devoted wife and mother. She retired from Capital Trailways of Montgomery in 1991 where she worked in accounting.
Rebecca was predeceased by her parents, five siblings, and her husband,
Everett (Ed) Lovin. She is survived by her two sons, Gary Lovin of Hope Hull, Gregg Lovin (Sandra) of Wetumpka, one granddaughter, Lindsey Lovin of Montgomery, and also many nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be at Gassett Funeral Home in Wetumpka, AL from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, November 1st, 2019 and followed by a family graveside memorial at Pineview Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Charlie Kendall officiating.
In lieu of flowers or plants, the family requests a donation to a favorite charity.
Online Guest Book available at www.gassettfuneralhome.net
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.