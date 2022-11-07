HALL, Rena, a resident of Eclectic, Alabama passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at the age of 89.
Ms. Hall is preceded in death by her parents Albert & Lena Roberts; Siblings Rosetta Wesson, Albert Roberts, Jesse Roberts, and Lily Roberts. She is survived by her children Robert Ballentine and James Ballentine.
Private services at a later date.
Online Guest Book available at www.gassettfuneralhome.net
