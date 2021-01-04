Rev. Roger Olsen, 64, of Eclectic, passed away December 28, 2020. He was born December 13, 1956.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 2 pm at Cedarwood Community Church with Rev. Donald Young, Pastor Grady Russell and Chaplain Craig Holloway officiating.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William Joseph and Shirley Ann Olsen. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Kimberly Olsen; children, Andrew (Deborah) Olsen, Amber (Jacolby) Olsen and Adam (Margaret) Olsen; grandchildren, Isabelle, Elisabeth, Eilidh and Anakin; sisters, Brenda Fuller and Cindy (Gordon) Wells and a large, loving extended family.
He was the pastor of Cedarwood Community Church in Wetumpka. He served as Director/Counselor at Alabama Council on Compulsive Gambling and was a long time member of Gamblers’ Anonymous.
His hobbies were photography, public speaking and of course, preaching. He especially enjoyed James Bond films. He remembered many outdated quotes that most people didn’t know or had forgotten. He leaves a permanent void on his family and many friends.
