Robert S. Czerpak
Robert S. Czerpak, 81, of Eclectic, AL, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, PA, passed away on Monday, February 1, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Robert (Bob) will be dearly missed by all that knew him. He was born January 23, 1941 in Middletown, PA, son of the late Stanley Czerpak and Ruby Harmon Czerpak Hawk. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Czerpak, Sr. and sister, Joan Shondelmyer and her husband Bill. Bob is the beloved husband of Rita Czerpak of 57 years and loving father of Mike Czerpak (Jean), Diane Diable (Barry) and Judy Westbrook (Brian). He is also a loving grandfather of Angela Diable (Addison), Christopher Czerpak (Kirsten), Heather Czerpak (David), Amber Hill (JW), Justin Westbrook and Emily Westbrook (Austin) and Great Grandfather of Brayden Dopson, Penelope Stafford, Natalie Boswell, Brantley & Rayleigh Hill, and Zander & Zackery Robert Schafer. Bob also had several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends including Tom Waldrop and lifelong friends, Tom Tucci & Bill Lenoch. Bob was an Air Force Veteran and loved spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, cruises and traveling. By request of family, funeral services were private. Condolences and contributions may be sent to Rita Czerpak at 1730 Fleahop Road, Eclectic, AL 36024 to help offset funeral expenses. Online condolences may be posted at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
