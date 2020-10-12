DAVIS, Roy H. a resident of Deatsville, Alabama passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the age of 76. The family will receive friends Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Gassett Funeral Home. A family graveside service will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 at Cain’s Chapel Cemetery with Gassett Funeral Home of Wetumpka directing. Roy is preceded in death by his parents Howard & Louise Davis; brother Earl Davis; nephew Christopher Davis; and his in-laws William & Charlotte Harris.
He is survived by his wife Patti Davis; children Todd & Gwen Davis, Gary & Wendy Davis, Kelly Davis, & Abbie Davis; brothers Walter (Dot) Davis, Jack (Kay) Davis; sisters Ann (John) Cothran, Wanda Phillips; grandchildren Taylor Davis, Ally Davis & her fiancé Allan Gulley, Zach Davis & his fiancé Madison Law, and Samantha Davis; in-laws Bill & Lelia Harris, Carita & Sam McClurkin, Lori & Kerry Perkins, Ed & Karen Harris; and Loretta Davis. Roy was blessed with many friends, nieces, nephews, and co-workers.
Roy established Ropac, Inc. after many years of working in the steel business at Gambles Steel, Century Welding & Crane Rental and AESCO Steel. He built a strong reputation for quality work and keeping his word. He taught all of us the “True Measure of a Man”.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Arthritis Foundation, Cains Chapel United Methodist Church or your favorite charity.
