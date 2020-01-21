Ruth Curl Mason, 98, of Eclectic, has been welcomed into the kingdom of Heaven. Ruth was born November 8, 1921 in Jefferson County, Alabama and died on January 20, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jerry and Mary Curl; her siblings, Harry Curl, Ruby Curl, Ann Darnell, Margaret Morrow, Mary Burgin and her husband of 72 years, Colonel Regnald H. Mason. She is survived by her three sons, Regnald Mason Jr. of California, Gary Mason (Patty) of Tallassee, and James Mason of Eclectic; three grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Ruth was a devoted wife and she walked faithfully in the path of trust and obedience to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Funeral service will be Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 12 noon, at Linville Memorial Funeral Home, burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory directing. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home
Eclectic, Alabama
