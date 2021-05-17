SANFORD, Samuel Dewey (S.D) “Big” a resident of Wetumpka, Alabama passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021 at the age of 68.
The family will receive friends Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. with the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at Gassett Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. George Smith officiating. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Baptist Cemetery with Gassett Funeral Home of Wetumpka directing.
Sammy is preceded in death by his parents Dewey Burtus and Nobie Elizabeth Real Sanford. He is survived by his wife of 46 years Sybil Sanford; son Samuel Chet Sanford (Audra); grandchildren Samantha “Boo Boo” Sanford, Samuel Bo Sanford, Nathan Ray Sanford, Aubrey Josephine Sanford, Andrew Guillot; sister Elizabeth Sanford Corley; and mother-in-law Sarah Beth Benton.
Online Guest Book available at www.gassettfuneralhome.net
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.