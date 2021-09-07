Shirley White Johnston, 72, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday, September 4, from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at New Home Missionary Baptist Church, Wetumpka, Alabama. The funeral service will immediately follow in the church. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery.
Shirley was a former member of New Home Baptist Church and was affiliated with three other churches in the American Baptist Association. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jimmie D. and Eloise White.
Shirley is survived by her husband Johnny Johnston; children, Ricky Johnston (Karen) and Angel Smithhart (Brian); brothers, David White (Diana) and Paul White (Debbie); sister, Diane Macon (Wayne); grandchildren, Ryne Johnston, Sydney Johnston, Cassady Trodglen (Ryan), Ana Smithhart, and Makenna Smithhart; great-granddaughter, Olivia Howell; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Shirley’s family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to The Gideons.
