In Loving memory of Spencer James.
Sunrise - January 09, 1939 - Sunset – May 03, 2020
Memorial Service Sunday, May 2, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at 91 Caroline Court, Millbrook, Alabama
Spencer moved to Millbrook after retiring from General Motors after nearly 32 years of service in Detroit, Michigan to be closer to Grandma Sallie. Memories are what I have left today. Remembering how dapper you were; expressing the pride of hard work deserves a time to play. How you could wear an outfit and top it off with a sharp Detroit styled brim (hat) tilted to the side just right. Before retirement vacation meant spending time in Alabama with Grandma Sallie and family. Grandma would always eagerly wait telling everyone, “Baby coming”. I remember how you would arrive into Sandtown honking the car horn, with a slow stroll down the road in the latest customized Cadillac from Detroit. You would stop in the road and hold up traffic, while quickly speaking to cousins. I saw the anticipation/satisfaction of returning home, with a sense of relief after a 16 hour drive from Michigan to enjoy your vacation with family. I can hear your hearty laugh as I write this. But on that Sunday morning, my heart dropped as our Savior called you home to rest. We were in such a helpless time, an unprecedented season (pandemic) for my generation; my heart was broken. No one could travel, and I felt helpless. But God fulfilled His plan and rescued you. I know there’s a Cadillac made in Heaven just for you, now you can cruise that Highway in Heaven and tilt your hat just right.
Love you Dad, Cheryl.
We are also remembering Grandma Sallie Mae Glen and Uncle Welton James. This small family of 3 created a lasting legacy of memories that we will remember, share, and laugh. We are thankful for the times.
