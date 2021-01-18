Sylvia Worley, 67, of Equality, Alabama passed away unexpectedly on January 14, 2021. Funeral services will be held at Wetumpka Memorial Chapel on Thursday January 21 at 11a.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Montgomery.
Sylvia is survived by her husband Ray Worley; sons Hans (Kristi) Pettit, Joshua (Amber) Pettit, David Worley and Mark Worley; grandchildren Karson Pettit, Chappel Pettit, Tatum Pettit, Thatcher Pettit, Avery Pettit, Jackson Pettit, Hannah Worley, David Worley, and Gracie Fuller; soon to be great grandson Milton McCollum, and cousin Nona Davis.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Children’s Harbor.
Mask and social distancing required as ordered by Gov. Kay Ivey.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.