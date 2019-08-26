ATKISSON, Theron J. (Joe), a resident of Wetumpka, Alabama passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 at the age of 86. The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with graveside service at 11:30 a.m. at Pine View Memorial Gardens with Rev. Gerald Wood officiating. Mr. Atkisson is preceded in death by his daughter Amy Atkisson; parents Mary & Pete Atkisson; sister Carmen Atkisson Maness; brother Douglas Eugene Atkisson. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Kay Atkisson; sister Mary Ann Lee; numerous nieces and nephews.Online Guest Book available at www.gassettfuneralhome.net
