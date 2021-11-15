Thomas C. Ingram, 85, of Eclectic, passed away November 12, 2021. He was born July 5, 1936. Funeral service will be 12 noon, Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. David Jones officiating. Serving as pall bearers will be Warren Colley, Roland Freeman, Jim Adams, Johnny Adams, Greg Teel and Charles Chambers. Burial will follow in Prospect Cemetery. He is preceded in death by his parents, Gaddis and Gertie Ingram; wife of 64 years, Wanda K. Ingram; brother, Frazier Ingram and sister, Hazel Whitman. He is survived by sons, Johnny Ingram and Chris (Wanda) Ingram; brother, Robert Ingram; and sisters, Barbara Ingram Baldwin and Shirley Ingram Jones. Thomas worked for the Department of Transportation for 43 years. After retiring, he was a consultant for KBR Engineering Firm and also a member of CEWSA water works board. He was a member of Prospect Baptist Church for over 80 years and served as a deacon for many years. He loved his church and his community and never hesitated to help anyone in need. He never met a stranger and loved everyone he met. His greatest love was his wife and children as his family was very important to him. His hobbies were taking care of his cows, hunting and fishing.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Ivy Creek Hospice, the staff of The Apothecary, Dr. Vincent Law and staff and special caregiver, Hazel Chapman. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery Fund. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.