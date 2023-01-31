Tom (Thomas Grier) Nielsen, 86, who lived at Apt 307 Arbor Lakes Independent Living, 1365 Gatewood Dr, Auburn, AL 36830, passed on January 16, 2023 in EAMC, Auburn due to Coronary Heart Disease.
Born February 9, 1936 in Menasha, Wisconsin, his parents were Tom (Torkild) and Helen Miller-Nielsen of Racine Wisconsin. He was married 61 years to his loving wife, Sharon (Richmond) also of Racine, Wisconsin who survives him. They had no children.
Also surviving him, is his sister Mary Alice Rubach of Burlington, Wisconsin and her husband, their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Tom was a graduate of Washington Park High School in Racine, Wisconsin, the University of Wisconsin (BS), and the University of Southern California (MSEd & EdD). He was an Eagle Scout and member of the Racine Boy Scouts Drum & Bugle Corps. He taught high school English, drama, and play production in Harbor City, California, and educational technology and research at Syracuse University. He was an educator, developer and administrator in continuing medical education for the Department of Veterans Affairs. In retirement he taught classes for the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Auburn University.
