WARD, Vera Anna a resident of Titus, Alabama passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the age of 96. Due to health concerns, graveside services only will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Titus Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. John Brannon officiating. Mrs. Ward is survived by her daughters Martha Hardy (William Gerald), Marian Helton (Craig); five grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law Laura Cobb. Online Guest Book available at www.gassettfuneralhome.net
Service information
Nov 19
Service
Thursday, November 19, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Graveside Service - Titus, Alabama
Titus, Alabama
TITUS, AL 36092
Titus, Alabama
TITUS, AL 36092
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.