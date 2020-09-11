BASS, Virginia Ruth a resident of Wetumpka, Alabama passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the age of 84. Rev. Anthony Counts and Rev. Tim Powell officiated her funeral service on September 7, 2020 at Mountain View Baptist Church. Burial followed in Pineview Memorial Gardens. Virginia, a member of the Tallassee High School Class of 1954, was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Wilbur Patterson and Lottie Voncille Patterson of East Tallassee, Alabama. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands Billy Joe Bass, Harris Dawson Oliver, and William Daniel Robinson, Jr. Mrs. Bass is survived by her children William Daniel Robinson III, Jan Robinson Hollon (Ricky), Ginger Robinson Teffeteller (Junior); sister Mary Russell (Carroll); 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Memorial donations may be made to Mountain View Baptist Church, 1025 Rifle Range Road, Wetumpka, Alabama 36093.
