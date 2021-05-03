Walter "Leon" Hinson, 82, a resident of Elmore County and formerly of Union Springs, AL, passed away on April 30, 2021. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021 from Gray Funeral Home Chapel at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Gene Bridgman officiating. Interment will follow in Union Springs Perpetual Care Cemetery with Gray Funeral Home directing.
Leon was born in Barbour County to J. W. and Bertha Grubbs Hinson on August 26, 1938. He served in the United States Navy from 1956 until 1962. While in the Navy he learned electrical engineering which would become his profession. Leon was an avid birdwatcher. His back yard was filled with birdhouses, bird feeders, and hummingbird feeders. He loved photography and took many pictures of his birds. Leon enjoyed genealogy. He had traced his family back to the 1700's and many other genealogists would reach out to him with questions.
He is survived by two sons, Walter Stanley Hinson and James Wesley Hinson; three step-children, Wes Debardelaben, Debra (Mike) Peppers, Ken (Cindy) Debardelaben; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, James Earl (Patsy) Hinson.
The family will receive friends at Gray Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Bullock Baptist Hispanic Ministry, P O Box 616, Union Springs, AL 36089.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.