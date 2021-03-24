Walton Mabrey Whetstone, Sr. was born January 2, 1920, in Weoka, a rural community in Elmore County, Alabama where he lived his entire life. Mr. Whetstone died on March 22 at 101 years.
Funeral services will be at Trinity United Methodist Church on Saturday, March 27 at 2:00 with visitation at 1:00. Rev. Kim Webb and Dr. John Brannon officiating. Grandsons and great grandsons will be pallbearers.
Mr. Whetstone completed grades one through eight at the local Antioch School and graduated from Elmore County High School (Eclectic) as valedictorian at age 16 in 1936. He served in the Army in Italy and Germany during WWII. Later he joined the Alabama National Guard and fulfilled 30 years of military service. He was the oldest veteran in Elmore County.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ethel Wood Whetstone and Theophilus Walton Whetstone, son Timothy Wayne Whetstone, and his wife of 44 years, Hazel Beard Whetstone. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Bertha Lazenby Knox Whetstone. Survivors also include his children, Mabrey (Charlotte) Whetstone, Pam (Billy) Goldsack, Chris (Leonda) Whetstone, and Vicki (Welden) Owen, seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. His stepchildren are Peggy Knox, Randy Knox, and Stephen (Tina) Knox. There are four step-grandchildren and seven step great grandchildren. He was a long-time, dedicated member of Trinity (Carolina) United Methodist Church in Weoka, Alabama. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to Trinity UMC, PO Box 1115 Wetumpka, Alabama 36092.
Mask are required and social distancing will be observed. Wetumpka Memorial Funeral Home directing.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.