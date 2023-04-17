William (Bill) Thomas Allen, 80, a resident of Arab, Alabama, passed away Sunday, April 2, 2023. Bill is survived by daughter, Andrea Allen Weathington (Tom); son, Bryant Allen (Kristin); daughter, Lori Allen Tatom (Frank); six Grandchildren (William Weathington, Harrison Weathington, Riley Allen, Reese Allen, Benton Tatom and Maggie Tatom); brother, Johnny Allen; and sister, Sally Allen. He is preceded in death by his wife, Jane Allen; mother, Maggie Allen; father, Milton Allen; and 5 brothers and sisters. Bill and Jane lived in Elmore County from 1970 - 2008 (38 years). They were members of the Mt. Hebron Church of Christ in Eclectic, AL, where Bill served as an elder. During this time, Bill taught drafting at the Elmore County Vocational School and later became the Technical Director for the Elmore County School System. While in Elmore County, he mostly enjoyed fishing in Lake Martin and planting very large gardens, providing vegetables to many friends and neighbors.
