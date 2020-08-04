William "Billy" Cleveland Brown, age 82, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. He was born on March 27, 1938 to Roy Cleveland and Fannie Mae Brown. After graduating Wetumpka High School, he began his career in Law Enforcement with the Montgomery Police Department and retired after 20 years of service. He went on to work at the Wetumpka Police Department, Auburn University in Montgomery, J.S. Tarwater Development Center and DSI Security Services. He was a member of Tunnell Chapel Baptist Church in Wetumpka and served as their music minister for many years. He had a deep love for Southern Gospel music and never missed an opportunity to sing. He faithfully visited local nursing homes each week to sing with a group as his ministry. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia (Pat) Ann Newman and parents; an Aunt and Uncle, John Grogan and Gennell Whitley. He is survived by his children; Scott Allen (Debbie) Brown, William Roy (Cathy) Brown, Janelle (Doug) Day, John Grogan (Mae) Brown; grandchildren, Whitley Brown, Ashley Brown, Robbie Day, Taylor (Lauren) Brown, Corey Brown, Seth Brown Christopher (Jordan) Brown, Trish Brown; great-grandchildren, Leland Brown, Avery Brown, Colton Brown and Kira Brown; sisters, Jo Parker, Alice Shepard, Mary Anne Brown and s brother, John Alfred Brown. Services will be private.
