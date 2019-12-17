DRAKE, William Francis, a resident of Wetumpka, AL; passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the age of 78. Visitation will be held 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. Saturday December 14, 2019 at Gassett Funeral Home Chapel in Wetumpka. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the same location with Chaplains John Gallups and Greg Singleton officiating. He will be laid to rest in Jasper, Alabama at Oak Hill Cemetery. Mr Drake is preceded in death by his father Mack F. Drake Sr., mother Mary Webster Drake, wife Gay Mize Drake, daughter Mary Iola Drake. He is survived by his son Terry Adkins, brother Mack F. Drake, sister Mary Davis Drake, 2 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Mr. Drake served with distinction in the United States Navy for over 20 years and retired as Chief Petty Officer. Mr. Drake’s commitment to the community included 30 plus years of service to the Redland Volunteer Fire Department and over two decades as its Chief. Chief Bill’s final request was in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made to the Redland Volunteer Fire Department, 4376 Redland Road, Wetumpka, Alabama 36093. Online Guest Book available at www.gassettfuneralhome.net
