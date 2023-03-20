Winford Harvey Collier, 89, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 16, 2023 after a brief period of declining health.
He was born in Wetumpka, Alabama on April 7, 1933, attended Wetumpka High School and graduated from Auburn University in 1955 with a degree in Dairy Management. He was an enthusiastic, lifelong supporter of the Auburn Tigers.
Mr. Collier was a veteran of the United States Army and US Army Reserves.
He worked as a Regional Manager of the Sylacauga office of Flav-o-Rich Dairies, formerly Foremost Dairies and Farmbest Dairies, the southeast’s leading ice cream manufacturing plant throughout his more than 40-year career.
He retired to the Deatsville area in 1998, where he resided. He was an avid gardener, planting an impressive vegetable garden every year, and prided himself in keeping an immaculate yard.
He was a faithful member of Cain’s Chapel Methodist Church, where he was a part of the Erline Curlee Sunday School Class, Fellowshippers senior adult ministry, served in the men’s ministry, and helped with the food pantry and Wednesday night suppers. He will be remembered as a strong, Christian man who loved his family, his church and his community.
Mr. Collier was preceded in death by his parents, Harvie Hansel Collier and Mattie Lou Bradley Collier of Wetumpka, his wife Virginia Ann Miller Collier, his brother Byron Collier, and his sister Rebecca Collier Mobley.
He is survived by three daughters, Cynthia Ann Collier, Teresa Collier Johnson (Mike), and Susan Collier Gunter (Charlie); sisters Geraldine Collier Perkins and Asenath Collier Coker; ten grandchildren; and 23 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 21, from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Gassett Funeral Home in Wetumpka, Alabama. A funeral service will be conducted in the Chapel at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Gary Stringfellow and Rev. Susan Beeson officiating. Graveside services will immediately follow at Pineview Memorial Gardens cemetery in Elmore County, Alabama.
His grandsons will serve as pallbearers and great-grandsons as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Mr. Collier’s life may make memorial donations to Cain’s Chapel Methodist Church, 96 Lightwood Road, Deatsville, AL 36022.
Online Guest Book available at www.gassettfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.