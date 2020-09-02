Rowe and Swindle wed

Catherine Annette Rowe and Thomas Andrew Swindle held a blessing and celebration of marriage on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Opelika. Due to COVID, the couple married on their original date May 9, 2020, in a private ceremony, but elected to have their celebration with their family and friends at the earliest date possible. The double ring ceremony was officiated by Dr. Jeff Meyers and Rev. Guy Anderson.
The bride is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Barry Rowe of Clanton.
She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dalton T. Shaw of Clanton and the late Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Rowe of Eclectic.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Tommy Swindle, Jr. of Selma.
He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Gill and the late Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Luker, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Tommy Swindle, Sr.
Leah Easterling and Raelyn Parker served as program attendants and greeted guests as they entered the church.
Marika Knowles Designs was the chosen florist for the weekend.
She used a combination of Alaskan peonies, Garden Roses, Eskimo Roses, Peach Roses, White Roses, Alstroemerias, Bells of Ireland, Hydrangeas, Hypericum Berries, Calla Lilies, Dendrobium orchids, hanging amaranthys, misty snap dragons, white stock, Silver dollar eucalyptus, seeded eucalyptus, pulmosa, olive branches, Italian ruscus, Boston Fern, and Tree Fern inside and outside the church.
The church doors were adorned with large wreaths made of Boston Fern and Tea Leaves, with ivory and white bows, and the railings were woven with an array of greenery and white roses.
The pews were embellished with swags of silver dollar eucalyptus tied together with ivory silk ribbon reaching to the floor.
The altar hosted a large wooden cross, adorned with a floral array of flowers and ferns.
The bride, presented in marriage by her father, wore an ivory draped organza bridal ball gown, curved v neckline with moonstone and crystal AB rhinestone alabaster straps with an open back, and a chapel train. The natural waistline was accentuated with a jeweled rhinestone belt by Hayley Paige. The bride completed her attire with a tulle cathedral-length veil with delicate rhinestones by Malis Henderson.
The bridal bouquet included white peonies with hints of light peach roses, dusty miller berries, calla lilies, dendrobium orchids white sweetheart roses, white lisianthus, and eucalyptus leaves, wrapped in white satin ribbon with a bouquet picture charm of the bride’s late paternal grandparents.
The bridal attendants wore full-length bridesmaid gowns in the color of misty grey, also with plunging backs, high neckline with tie atop at neck.
Ashley Teel of Enterprise and Olivia Isbell of Fort Payne served as matrons of honor.
Other attendants included Preslie Gifford of Valley Head, Skylar Nix of Dothan, Hannah Rowe of Hampton, VA, Lesley Scott of Clanton, Celeste Smith of Auburn, Lauren Woodson of Nashville, TN, and, Lauren Yeldell of Auburn.
Emily Carpenter, Julia Carpenter, and Jane Woodson stood by the bride as flower girls.
Groomsmen wore traditional black tuxedos, supplied by Men’s Warehouse, with white shirts, black ties, black cummerbunds, and black suspenders. For the reception, the groom changed to a white dinner jacket.
The groom’s father, Tommy Swindle Jr. served as best man.
The groom’s attendants included Collin Clardy of Mobile, Grey Cothran of Selma, Jack Hudon of Auburn, Luke Lawler of Columbiana, Taylor Putman of Auburn, Connor Slane of Vestavia Hills, Christopher Swindle of Nashville, TN, Tiler Williams of Huntsville, Ryan Woodson of Nashville, TN. Ushers included of Ford Chittom and Wilks Chittom of Selma.
Jack Carpenter of Auburn and Bo Rowe of Hampton, VA stood by the groom and served as ring bearers.
Musicians for the ceremony included Deborah Anderson, Pianist, Scarlett Sheils, Organist, Sylvia Wehers, Violinist, Brian Crowe, Cellist, and Addison Garner, Soloist.
Katherine Henderson read scripture as part of the ceremony and Jennifer Johnson, and Kristen Meadows coordinated the wedding ceremony and Lacey Ellison served as Wedding Director.
Aly Hughes of Aly Hughes Videography Videoed the wedding and reception and Penni Gates of Penni Lauren Photography captured the evening by photography.
The reception was held at Legacy at Serenity Farms, Auburn where the bride’s parents entertained with a festive reception.
The room was decorated with the bride’s chosen flowers.
The entrance to the party was marked with a large 5 candle silver candelabra, large floral arrangements, and a hanging of welcome to the wedding, the doors had greenery wreaths adorning them.
The guest tables were draped with white floor-length tablecloths and were centered with different floral and candle arrangements accompanied by glass cylinders and floating candles.
Food was catered and served by Pam Price with Personal Appearance. A menu of chicken tenders, carved roast beef, mashed potato bar with toppings, macaroni and cheese, squash casserole, green bean almandine, tossed salad, rolls, Fruit Cascade, and a Charcuterie Board was served. Beverage stations were placed throughout the venue.
The bride’s cake was made by Lacey Ellison of Lala’s Cakes and Events. It was a traditional four tier cake with a peach velvet layer, strawberry layer, champagne layer, and french vanilla layer all of buttercream icing within each tier. The cake was topped with the couples script initial monogram and fresh flowers to resemble the bride’s bouquet flowed down each tier.
The groom’s cake was made by his paternal grandmother, Granny B. It was a traditional two tier chocolate cake with chocolate icing, adorned with chocolate covered strawberries.
The energetic, Ty Reynolds Band from Montgomery, entertained the guests on the dance floor under twinkling lights where the guests, bride, and groom danced the night away.
The couple has delayed their honeymoon to The Dominican Republic, until the Spring to avoid COVID restrictions. The newly married couple resides in Auburn.