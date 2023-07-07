Author-humorist Willie G. Moseley, with whom I shared this page in The Tribune for several years, often says the period of popular music recorded and released between 1967-1973 is without peer.
This fertile and creative period is remembered fondly for many reasons. It began with the Summer of Love and Sgt. Pepper, reached its zenith with Woodstock and Altamont and ended around the same time as the Vietnam War and Watergate.
These years defined a generation of Baby Boomers, and vice versa.
As I began to type a list of era-defining records, I realized it would take up this entire space and then some. For this listener, rock and roll music reached its peak maturity during these years – and indeed, what was called “album-oriented rock” or AOR radio formats rose and fell during this same timeframe. But using Mr. Moseley’s opinion as an end point, I would like to revisit 1973 as we are now 50 years past.
Some of the all-time greatest records of the album era came out in ’73. Whose collection would be complete without Elton John’s masterpiece, “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road”?
John’s career would never have been the same if not for the wildly contrasting styles heard on this double LP. From the sublime (“Candle in the Wind”) to the nasty (“Dirty Little Girl”) to the just plain rocking (“Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting”), this is by far his best work and an album I revisit often. It is of such importance to John that his current and final concert series is called Farewell Yellow Brick Road.
“Quadrophenia,” by The Who, also stands out from the 1973 pack as a solid double LP — and, as concept records go, it is one of the best. Complete with a lengthy booklet explaining the entire odyssey, “Quadrophenia” is really the story of The Who themselves — from Mods to maximum R&B, in four sides. Some of the best Who music ever made is in the grooves: “The Real Me,” “5:15” and “Love Reign O’Er Me” are classics.
The Who invented the rock opera with “Tommy,” but “Quadrophenia” is just as important (and I actually like it better).
Pink Floyd’s “The Dark Side of the Moon” remained on the Billboard 200 album chart for an astonishing 741 weeks, and deservedly so.
The darkness and bitterness of Floyd’s usual subject matter (insanity, mistrust, fear and loathing) was leavened somewhat by the superior production by Alan Parsons and genre-defining, slick sound that tied all the tracks together and made the album a must-listen for millions.
As “Dark Side” celebrated its golden anniversary earlier this year, I listened all the way through once again and marveled at the emotional impact of this truly legendary album.
“House of the Holy,” by Led Zeppelin appropriately set the tone for the rest of 1970s rock. It was heavy, harsh and loud but it was beautiful. Check out the lyrical “Rain Song,” the piledriving “Song Remains the Same,” or the goofy “D’Yer Mak’er.”
They are all classics. Strangely, however, the album cover remains censored in many countries.
For lovers of horn bands, Chicago released one of the best albums of their career in 1973, “Chicago VI” With the appearance of a dollar bill on the album cover, many people saw the faceless band for the first time. The album contained some great tracks but especially the hits, “Just You ‘N Me” and the pounding “Feelin’ Stronger Everyday,” my favorite Chicago tune.
Finally, an artist who continues to inspire and impress released his most coherent work in 1973 and traveled to Muscle Shoals to make it happen: Paul Simon’s “There Goes Rhymin’ Simon.”
This album featured some of his biggest hits, like “Kodachrome,” “Something So Right,” and “Loves Me Like a Rock.” But my two favorites are “One Man’s Ceiling is Another Man’s Floor” and “Learn How to Fall” — two songs that were only B-sides but deserve to be remembered for how great they truly were.
If an era was ending in 1973, a new one was beginning. The disco sounds of “Rock the Boat” by the Hues Corporation in 1974 began the American fascination with the four-on-the-floor dance beat of disco — and, one could argue, the sound of pop radio that persists to this day.
Michael Bird is a music teacher for Tallassee City Schools and co-hosts “The Saturday Morning Show with Michael Bird and Scott Adcock” on 580 WACQ and FM 98.5.