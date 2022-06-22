Eighty years ago this week, within 48 hours, two geniuses came into the world. Whether it was a divine gesture or mere happenstance, these two men would become musicians while they were still children, join rock and roll bands by the time they were teenagers, and before they reached age 20 they would change the world.
James Paul McCartney was born on June 18, 1942 in Liverpool, England, to Jim and Mary McCartney. Jim was a cotton merchant and sometime Big Band musician; Mary was a nurse and midwife. McCartney’s elementary school was overcrowded. He was given the opportunity to test out of that school and attend the Liverpool Institute, which would be a bus ride to a different area of town. Paul got in. It was on that bus where he met George Harrison, and the two became friends.
Some bad breaks were in his future. He tried out for the choir and did not make it; then, his mother died of breast cancer when Paul was just 14. Paul’s father bought him a trumpet, but he traded it in for a guitar because he wanted to sing while he played. His idol was Little Richard; Paul’s first public performance, also that year, was of “Long Tall Sally”!
Paul tinkered around on the family piano during this time and composed his first song, which the world would someday know as “When I’m Sixty-Four.”
Things began to look up for Paul. On July 6, 1957, Paul attended a church fête. The band hired to play was called The Quarrymen; they played a mix of rock and roll and skiffle, a type of popular music with jazz, blues and folk influences. Paul was taken with the lead guitarist and vocalist, John Lennon. The two talked after the show, and Lennon invited McCartney to join the band. Within a year, Harrison also joined.
Brian Douglas Wilson was born on June 20, 1942, in Inglewood, California, to Audree and Murry Wilson. Murry was a machinist who could sometimes be very cruel and abusive to Brian and his brothers Dennis and Carl.
Even as a child, Brian demonstrated an extraordinary aptitude for music. His parents gave him an accordion at age six; by age seven, he was singing solos with a church choir. The music minister was the first to notice that Brian had perfect pitch.
Brian was fascinated by the harmonies of The Four Freshmen, a 1950s vocal group. He learned every song they did and practiced singing all of the parts; he spent hours deconstructing the tight harmonies of the group by figuring out their jazz chords on the piano. A relative taught Brian music theory and he began to transcribe what he was hearing.
His 16th birthday present was a tape recorder. To convince his brother Carl and cousin Mike Love to be a part of a band, they called themselves Carl and the Passions and performed at a school assembly. It was so good, it made quite an impression on a classmate who was sitting in the audience, Al Jardine.
To celebrate 80 years of Wilson and McCartney, I submit a few personal favorites by both gentlemen. Some are solo, some are with the Beach Boys or the Beatles (or Wings).
PAUL McCARTNEY
All My Loving (from “Meet the Beatles,” 1963), Arrow Through Me (from “Back to the Egg,” 1979), Back in the U.S.S.R. (from “The Beatles,” 1968), The Back Seat of My Car (from “Ram,” 1971), Beautiful Night (from “Flaming Pie,” 1997), Abbey Road Medley: Golden Slumbers / Carry That Weight / The End (from “Abbey Road,” 1969), A Day in the Life (from “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” 1967), Do It Now (from “Egypt Station,” 2018), Fine Line (from “Chaos and Creation in the Backyard,” 2005), Here Today (from “Tug of War,” 1982), Hey Jude (single, 1968), I’m Down (single, 1965), Lady Madonna (single, 1968)
Let Me Roll It (from “Band on the Run,” 1974), Live and Let Die (single, 1973), The Long and Winding Road (from “Let it Be,” 1970), Maybe I’m Amazed (from “McCartney,” 1970), Mull of Kintyre (single, 1977),
Sally G (single, 1974) and You Gave Me the Answer (from “Venus and Mars,” 1975).
BRIAN WILSON
All Summer Long (from “All Summer Long,” 1964), Be True To Your School (from “Little Deuce Coupe,” 1963), California Girls (from “Summer Days and Summer Nights,” 1965), Caroline, No (from “Pet Sounds,” 1966), Catch a Wave (from “Surfer Girl,” 1963), Dance, Dance, Dance (from “Today,” 1965), Do It Again (from “20/20,” 1969), Don’t Worry Baby (from “Shut Down,” 1964), Friends (from “Friends,” 1968), God Only Knows (from “Pet Sounds,” 1966), Good Vibrations (single, 1966), Here Today (from “Pet Sounds,” 1966), I Know There’s an Answer (from “Pet Sounds,” 1966), The Little Girl I Once Knew (single, 1965), Love and Mercy (from “Brian Wilson,” 1988), Our Prayer (from “20/20,” 1969), Sail On, Sailor (from “Holland,” 1973), That’s Why God Made the Radio (from “That’s Why God Made the Radio,” 2012), Time to Get Alone (from “20/20,” 1969) and When I Grow Up (To Be a Man) (from “Today,” 1965).