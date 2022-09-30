My wife and I have been married for almost 36 years. To this day she is still my best sounding board, and a lot of what happens on Rightside Radio comes from her input as well. We agree on most everything. Except one thing: she likes so-called Almond Milk and I just find that to be repulsive.
Almond Milk? Me personally, I prefer good ol’ milk milk. Almond milk is a charlatan’s product in my view. Some kind of hippy Pacific northwest vegan nonsense. Well, except that my lovely wife who’s as conservative as anyone I know drinks it every day.
But here’s the thing, she and I both clearly know what it is. We see the packaging that calls it “milk” but we know it’s not milk per se. In fact, I would warrant that the vast majority of almond sippers across the whole wide world know that almond milk (despite its name) comes from almonds, and not from cows that ate a bunch of almonds.
But in an ever increasing need to justify their existence it appears that bureaucrats in the federal government have determined that Americans need their help understanding what lurks in those almond milk cartons. You guessed it. There is consideration underway now in the halls of government to literally ban the use of the word “milk” in any product that does not come from cows. The FDA is considering regulatory action because ostensibly no one can figure it out on their own.
Fears in government circles are that such a misnaming could cause widespread deception. Whole segments of modern society could crumble under the myth of almond milk. Innocent people could perish under the mistaken premise that almonds have infused the nectar of cows! It is therefore imperative in the minds of bureaucrats that action be taken to defeat the frightening fraud of the nut pushers who perpetrate this greatest and most dangerous of hoaxes upon a gullible and unprotected society: to wit, the crisis of almond milk being confused for dairy milk.
Once the almond growers who have been at odds with the greater good have been quelled, I’m sure that government will turn next to address those rascally soy farmers and their so-called “soy milk”. Coconut milk perpetrators, you’re next.
Absolutely no kidding aside, when a government becomes so bloated that it has to make up reasons to justify its own existence then we have let government run amok. The almond milk crisis is living proof that we have let government bloat itself at our expense and it literally has to look around for the next thing to do because it must justify its reasons for being so big.
When government becomes so big that it begins to establish itself as the entity that knows what you need whether you know it or not on every detail of common living then we have crossed over into dangerous territory. But we are seeing that play out before our very eyes right now and on multiple fronts.
But they’re not wrong, you are. Government knows best. it’s not a question of any errancy in government policy. The real problem lies in the fact that you won’t turn your thermostat up to 78 degrees and sit around sweating in your underwear and sticking to your furniture. They are government. They know things and they will help you to understand that they only want to make your life better, albeit in their way.
We cannot just sit idly by and say nothing. Big government is getting bigger by the day. Does it have some role? Certainly! Essential services are still essential. But we are not dummies - we can tell Almond milk doesn’t come from cows. We can also tell when certain policies are driving us into ruin.
Phil Williams is a former State Senator, retired Army colonel and combat veteran, and a practicing attorney. He has served with the leadership of the Alabama Policy Institute and currently hosts the conservative news/talk show Rightside Radio.