The window of opportunity to complete the 2020 Census is slowly closing.
The 2020 Census will no longer be available after Sept. 30, and census workers have already begun going door to door collecting responses from households that have not completed the census.
If you’re someone who thinks your response isn’t necessary, consider this: The data, or lack of data, collected will impact Wetumpka for the next decade.
An inadequate census count means programs that receive federal money — such as schools, hospitals, Medicaid, Medicare Part B and city and county governments, to name a few — will likely receive significantly less money. That funding will go to states with increased populations, because in the eyes of the federal government, it needs the money more.
For each Elmore County resident who does not respond to the census, the county loses roughly $1,500 in funding. For a family of four, that amounts to $6,000 lost every year for a period of 10 years.
Data collected from the census also determines how many seats each state is allocated in the U.S. House of Representatives. The state currently has seven seats, but that could change.
Various think tank organizations that predict which states will gain or lose congressional representation anticipate Alabama will lose one, possibly two, congressional seats as a result of the 2020 Census.
Whether you’re a Joe Biden supporter, a Donald Trump supporter or if you’re indifferent, I think the importance of the census is something we all can get behind because the impact of it crosses party lines.
How you identify politically won’t matter on the day the results of the congressional redistricting process is announced.
If you haven’t completed the census, I urge you to do so at my2020census.gov. You can also complete the census by phone at 844-330-2020.
Don’t get left out of the count.