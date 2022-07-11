The people stood far off, while Moses drew near to the thick darkness where God was. - Exodus 20:21
When I read about the "thick darkness,” it reminds me of my father's darkroom where I learned to develop film many years ago. (Note to young readers: Ask your parents or maybe your grandparents about film. Maybe they remember and can explain it to you.) The precious exposed film could only be handled in total darkness. A proper photographic darkroom is one of the few places where darkness is really, truly dark. Dad taught me to do everything about the process in total darkness — from opening the rolls of film to loading them onto the stainless steel spiral reels and putting them into the tanks containing the developer, stop and fix bath. I learned to do it all by touch, not sight. In the darkroom, I could hold my hand in front of my face and see nothing at all. It could have been scary, but not when my father was there in the darkness with me.
The devastating blow of the final plague against the Egyptians had set the Israelites free. Moses led them out of captivity, through the Red Sea and to the base of Mt. Sinai. God met with them there and gave Moses the law. Thick, smoky darkness shrouded the top of the mountain. Lightning flashed, thunder crashed and an ominous trumpet blasted, terrifying the people. They wanted Moses to go into the darkness and listen to the voice of God while they stood far away. At God's command, Moses went up the mountain into the "thick darkness where God was." What lessons can we learn from this text and phrase?
Darkness comes to all our lives. It is not a question of if it will come; it’s a matter of when. Someone dies and we cannot imagine living without them. Something very valuable or precious to us is lost. We feel rejected by people whose acceptance we craved. We are confused when our understanding cannot unravel a perplexing mystery. Illness or injury makes us face our own mortality. We disappoint ourselves and everyone around us by spectacular failure. Habitual sin sears our conscience beyond feeling until God seems distant. And we find ourselves enveloped in the darkness.
Our response to the darkness will be shaped by our previous encounters with God. If we have learned to trust him in the light, we won't doubt him in the dark times. We will not be terrified to stay on the path of obedience and draw near to God in the darkness.
At Sinai, the people were terrified by the presence and power of God. They stood far off. They did not want a close encounter with God. Fear controlled them, and made them shrink back.
But Moses drew near. He had learned to trust God. At the burning bush, in repeated appearances in Pharaoh's court, on the terrible night of the last plague and the Passover, Moses learned that God was trustworthy and completely reliable. Moses learned to trust God when the Red Sea parted, when water gushed from the rock and food appeared from heaven to fill their growling stomachs and quiet their grumbling tongues. So when God called him into the darkness, Moses went.
And so, dear reader, when the darkness comes, will you react with fear and stay far from God? Or will you respond with faith and draw near to God? Can you face the dark shadows with David's confidence? "Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me" (Psalm 23:4). God is there in your dark valleys, too. You, like David, walk through the darkness. You don’t stay there. You can go through the darkness without fear, when you have complete confidence in your Father.