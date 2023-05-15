I like to think I don’t ask for many favors. Personally, my family is phasing out of the fundraising stage and professionally, if we speak about marketing, I assure you it’s for the vitality of your business and nothing more. But, today, I need to ask you to do me a favor and read what I have to say. It is for your own good!
At the risk of sounding like a broken record, do you understand how important it is to subscribe to and read your local newspaper? I do but until recently I didn’t realize how critical it is.
I love social media. How else would the world know that Emma just finished year #1 at Auburn or that I get the side eye from Hank if I post about him? Unfortunately, social media has become more than picture sharing. It now has a much stronger hold on people’s thoughts and what they believe. There are no limits to the finger pointing and ‘fact’ based rhetoric that is broadcast to the world. Most people don’t even realize they’re sharing this false information.
That is not how your local newspaper operates. Whether you trust big media or not, your local paper only reports on unbiased facts.That’s it. When you reference your local newspaper you don’t have to waste precious time following social media rabbit holes for what people ‘think’ they know, and you also prevent yourself from becoming part of the problem in sharing falsities.
You need to also know that your local newspaper provides accountability. We’ve been fortunate but if needed, your local paper is the driving force in keeping government officials accountable. According to multiple studies, less government accountability can lead to more public spending.
Equally as urgent, being an active reader means you are privy to public and legal notices. This is where I need to be loud and clear. If you aren’t reading public notices, you need to start now.
For example (only), if a landfill is considered for your area, wouldn’t you want to know? Currently, there is an access-restrictive bill proposed, HB106, that would allow for less government transparency by posting notices to government only websites. Sounds trustworthy, right? This eliminates access to thousands of Alabamians without broadband, whereas notices printed in your paper are also uploaded to a statewide public notice website as well as our business site. The best of both worlds. Also, very few people are going to remember to visit certain websites for public and legal notices, which, if I had to guess, is exactly the point. If you want to keep the public in the dark, this is how you do it. Now, more than ever, we need transparency. We need the truth. The fox should never guard the hen house, right?
These are the most urgent reasons for being a reader, but, if nothing else, it also means you never have FOMO. It means you’re getting to know your community. It means following the super talented local athletes to the next level. It means so much.
I liken being a reader to being a voter. Don’t we need to know? Don’t we want to know?
Please call Erin if you’re not already a subscriber (256-234-4281). It cost .96 per paper for an annual subscription, with a discount and less than that for digital only. I believe so deeply in my soul that you should be a reader that if you sign up from reading this column, let Erin know and she’ll give you a year in print for $78. That’s only three quarters per paper, and you’ll be doing yourself a huge favor!
*Not in favor of HB106? Make sure your voice is heard. Contact your local House member today.