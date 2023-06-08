Abbey Road Studios at 90
It may very well be the most famous recording studio on the planet.
Even the crosswalk in front of it is certainly well-known.
Recently, Abbey Road Studios in London celebrated its 90th birthday. And who better than Mary McCartney, daughter of Paul McCartney, to use her name and privileged access to make her debut as a documentary filmmaker on the subject?
“If These Walls Could Sing” is just a joy. The film spends an hour and a half with friends old and new, celebrating the most storied recording space in history.
Constructed by EMI in 1931 to house a symphony orchestra, Abbey Road Studios’ first official occupant was the London Symphony Orchestra. Recorded footage of composer-conductor Edward Elgar with the LSO is featured in the documentary; seeing Elgar conduct his own composition “Pomp and Circumstance” (the song performed at graduation every year) was, for this viewer, breathtaking in that I never knew such footage existed.
Abbey Road Studios was never intended to be anything like what we think of when we, in our mind’s eye, imagine a recording studio: no small spaces, no producer behind a glass, no computers. Abbey Road features two giant cavernous spaces with the producer’s suite accessible by a flight of stairs; some compared it to a manager’s office above the workers on the factory floor.
Beyond the orchestral recordings, there were plenty of other EMI releases produced there including comedy albums, spoken-word recordings and some of the most well-known versions of classical and chamber music ever put on wax.
For example, included in the documentary is never-before-seen footage of Jacqueline du Pré recording the Elgar cello concerto, in rehearsal with Daniel Barenboim.
But the popular music of the 1960s and 1970s are the focus of this documentary — and rightly so as some of the most well-known recordings ever made were produced during that era.
When the Beatles appeared at Abbey Road in 1962, comedy record producer George Martin was assigned to them. Little did he know along with the Fab Four, a golden age of popular music would begin as the Beatles moved from not-so-silly love songs to studio extravaganzas the likes of which have often been imitated but never duplicated.
The British Invasion of the 1960s the Beatles epitomized unleashed a wave of artists recording pop and rock music at Abbey Road. Studio musicians like Elton John and Jimmy Page are interviewed in the documentary — not about their own successes, but how they got their start playing with the greats at Abbey Road.
It’s kind of funny to see cocky young Jimmy Page in pre-guitar god mode, playing sessions at Abbey Road as a teenager, pr slightly pudgy-looking Reginald Dwight, not yet known as Elton John, sitting at the piano for sessions by other artists.
These two played on a lot of wonderful tracks; mentioned in the documentary were the James Bond themes “Goldfinger” by Shirley Bassey and “Thunderball” by Tom Jones. It’s fascinating to think John and Page were in the room playing on sessions like those before anyone knew who they were.
Giles Martin, son of George Martin, provides some fantastic archival material.
On an old four-track mixing desk, the one his father used to record the Beatles, he plays the unadorned opening vocals of “A Day in the Life” by the Beatles from a giant reel-to-reel tape deck. John Lennon’s voice singing, ‘I heard the news today, oh boy,’ is just as spellbinding today as it was over 50 years ago.
Giles Martin goes on to describe the recording process of that song as his father led the Beatles into creative territory that was unimaginable just a few years earlier. This part of the documentary was so good I don’t have the words to describe it.
By the late 1970s, Abbey Road had fallen on hard times with few artists booking sessions. It was the era of the blockbuster motion picture that brought Abbey Road roaring back to life.
John Williams, who was interviewed in the documentary (and palling around with Ringo Starr, of all people), specifically chose Abbey Road because he wanted the London Symphony Orchestra to record his score for “Star Wars.”
Turned off by the Los Angeles and New York studios, Williams loved the fact Abbey Road is large enough to give the music its reverberant “bloom,” as he called it, but small enough to preserve articulation.
Again, the footage is revelatory.
Williams, with George Lucas and Steven Spielberg in their early-1980s prime, leads the LSO on the soundtrack to “Raiders of the Lost Ark” while a rough cut of the film plays on a giant screen. Seeing these geniuses at work was mind blowing and very entertaining.
Abbey Road today is as much a legend as the people who have recorded there.
It is still used for orchestral recordings, but many popular artists also like to make records at Abbey Road. Adele, Oasis and other modern artists choose these hallowed studios to make their artistic statement.
The final segment of the documentary features John Legend and Kanye West recording with a full orchestra, demonstrating Abbey Road Studios is the top choice for musicians from every genre and every age.
“If These Walls Could Sing” is a quote from Paul McCartney during the movie. This documentary is available on Disney+ and Hulu and I highly recommend it.
Michael Bird is a music teacher for Tallassee City Schools and co-hosts “The Saturday Morning Show with Michael Bird and Scott Adcock” on 580 WACQ & FM 98.5.