Football season is coming to an end, and basketball season is right around the corner.
Basketball teams around the county were able to begin practice last week on Monday, Oct. 17. I have been on my honeymoon, so that’s why there hasn’t been any practice or preseason stories.
But I am scheduled to come back on the day this column comes out, so I wrote this column ahead of time. None of you probably care, but here’s my pre-season thoughts on each team around the county.
Wetumpka
Wetumpka enters this basketball season with some questions on both the boys and the girls teams. Both teams have a new head coach and lost some key players from last year’s team. The only solid for each team, however, is that they both return an extremely talented guard.
Nate Rogers returns for the boys after averaging over 20 points per game this year, but the Indians will need a big to step in and take the place of PJ Merkerson, who averaged 20+ last year but graduated.
One high scoring point guard can’t carry you in 6A. Have to find someone else.
On the girls side of things, do-it-all Zariah Fannin returns after averaging 14 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 assists. She’ll be even better after learning from coach Harriett Winchester, and she has fellow senior Khloe Harris there to complement her as well.
Stanhope Elmore
Stanhope Elmore doesn’t have as many questions as Wetumpka does, but they have some key players to replace.
On the girls side of things, Kelbi Johnson is gone and so is Player of the Year Jacey Haynes. While those are two massive roles to fill, there are some good players returning such as senior big Summer Hicks and junior guard Ariel Gilchrist.
They’re coming off their best year under head coach Kelvin Stokes. We’ll see if they can keep improving.
On the boy’s team, Stanhope was easily the most diverse and spread out team last season with nearly six players averaging double digits. About half of those kids return this year, and the team will be highlighted by Josiah Scott and Dillon Barnes.
Holtville
Holtville’s boys team easily has the biggest question mark entering the season. The Bulldogs have a brand new coach this year and they lost their top six leading scorers. Every player that played prominent minutes for them last year has graduated. Only time will tell.
The girls team should be better. The Lady Bulldogs set the record for the most wins in a single season in school history last year, and they return nearly every single player on the roster. If Holly Smith, Ana Brown and others can keep improving, they can be a force.
Elmore County
Both of Elmore County’s teams will be good again this year, especially from the guard position. The boys lost two bigs in Cole Downey and Zion Reed, but Player of the Year Payton Stephenson can score at will and fellow point guard Garrett Allen will be with him. They’ll make some noise.
The girls lost three really good seniors in CK Bolton, Bri Autrey and Seanna O’Daniel, but they return some talent. Junior guard Kyasia Brown started to make a name for herself midway through the season, and the Lady Panthers had a plethora of young talent.
Tallassee
Tallassee’s girls can’t be much worse than they were last year, no offense. They graduated a few seniors, but they return the bulk of their team and they welcome in a new head coach in LD Bell. Everything I’ve heard of Bell is positive and my interactions have been positive, plus I see them putting in work on social media a lot. Should be an improved year.
The Tallassee boys lost the area’s leading scorer last year when guard Jalyn Daniels graduated. He was the heart and soul of the team last year, but the Tigers seem to always replenish great guards and scorers every season. A lot of multi-sport athletes return this season when football season ends, so be on the lookout for them.
Edgewood Academy
Edgewood’s girls had the best season around the county last year and they had the best season in school history as they claimed the first girls basketball state championship. They lost three players and their head coach from last year, but the bulk of the team returns.
Darryl Free takes over the girls program as well as the boys, and as long as Lindsey Brown and Jaylyn Strength are there, the girls basketball team should be the favorite to win again.
I would also not be surprised to see the Edgewood boys be one of the favorites to win the championship this year as well. Free has done a fantastic job coaching them, and they came pretty close last year when they lost in the semifinals by less than 10 points.
Guards Austin Champion and Cooper Hall, both all-county selections last year, are back to lead the Wildcats while they return every single player.
The team started three juniors and two eighth graders last year. Keep an eye on them.