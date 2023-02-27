Dear Editor,
I am a retired military officer who deeply loves this country and I stand at attention whenever I hear our national anthem. I will never forget how I wept with pride and emotion as I watched Whitney Houston’s iconic performance of our national anthem at the Super Bowl in 1991 as we prepared to go to war. That experience had a profound effect on me as just 10 days earlier America had entered the first Gulf War where I would eventually put boots on the ground in Iraq.
As an African American I felt that same pride and emotion as I watched Emmy Award Winner Sheryl Lee Ralph and American Sign Language performer Justina Miles open Super Bowl LVII with the hymn known as the Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
The hymn was written by NAACP leader James Weldon Johnson in 1900 and its lyrics called for strength, unity and faith in God following the abolition of slavery. It became a rallying cry for African Americans during the civil-rights movement and I celebrate the millions of American citizens of every race, creed or color who join with us in lifting all of our voices, uniting our nation and honoring all of our people.
But of course there was the typical response from the hysterical right wing such as Rep. Lauren Bobert (R-Col.) among others who railed against “wokeness” after the song was performed live on the field at the Super Bowl for the first time. The Colorado lawmaker said in a tweet that referred to “Lift Every Voice and Sing” as a song the NFL was using to try to “divide” the country. “America has only one national anthem,” she wrote. “Why is the NFL trying to divide us by playing multiple? Do football, not wokeness.”
Following her performance, Ralph posted a video on Twitter thanking people who sang along and emphasizing the song’s call for unity “at a time when we all need to come together.” Therefore it begs the question: What is White America Afraid Of?
Michael E. Waters
Elmore, AL