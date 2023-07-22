Unless you were living in some sort of box last week, you likely heard about the mysterious disappearance of Carlee Russell, 25, of Hoover.
Russell, who has family in Alexander City, called police Thursday night in Hoover reporting a child walking alone along Interstate 459. Russell said she was near the Galleria. After speaking with dispatch, Russell checked on the child and called a family member.
The family member allegedly heard Russell scream then lost contact with her but the line remained open, according to Hoover police. When law enforcement arrived, they found Russell’s car, her purse, Apple watch and phone but no sign of her or the toddler she told dispatch about.
Fast forward about 48 hours and police received a call Russell had returned to the home she shares with her parents in Hoover. Law enforcement said she was alone, but other than that, very little details have emerged about her disappearance or where she was or who she was with for those two days.
Some people are demanding answers.
I challenge those who are quick to question to try to be a little less worried about what happened and instead be thankful for Russell’s safe return.
I recently saw a post on Facebook from digital creator Debbie Wright that said, “It was the public that was praying; It was the public that was searching; It was the public that was sharing; It was the public that was giving. Now you owe the public an explanation.”
I did a little digging on Wright’s Facebook page and other than a post about Russell missing, it didn’t seem obvious Wright had put in a lot of effort searching for Russell. I don’t know Wright’s backstory so I can’t say for sure, but it got me thinking.
I’ve seen a lot of these similar sentiments from people who I know did little more than share a post about Russell missing, and I can’t help but think, “Are you really owed an explanation because you clicked a share button?”
Of course people who donated money to the reward fund should have their money returned. Obviously the police, who spent their time, money and resources on searching, need an explanation, and the family and friends who actually spent time with boots on the ground searching are owed some type of commentary.
However, what I’ve learned as a journalist is just because you don’t know something doesn’t mean law enforcement and those closest to the situation haven’t been made aware. For the whole world to feel entitled to know all the answers immediately seems unnecessary and extreme. It also seems awfully judgemental.
Several theories are going around, and it seems many are jumping to a conclusion this was all just a hoax. Even if that were true, it seems very unlikely this entire extended family who was donating money, contacting newspapers and media outlets, searching and asking for help were all in on some giant conspiracy.
Regardless of what happened, those people had a loved one disappear and return safely. For them, their prayers were answered. In a world with so much going wrong, it seems like we should at least take a few days and be thankful for this young woman’s safety.
All the answers will come out eventually.
Lizi Arbogast Gwin is the managing editor at Tallapoosa Publishers Inc.