Ever since I read “Paper Lion,” by George Plimpton, I’ve been a hands-on type of journalist.
Plimpton was known for participatory journalism. He liked to get his hands dirty.
His best known book, “Paper Lion,” is all about being a backup quarterback for the Detroit Lions. He’s also been a hockey goalie for the Boston Bruins, a pitcher in the MLB and a boxer against Sugar Ray Robinson. When he wasn’t playing sports, he was acting or playing with the New York Philharmonic Orchestra. He was always getting into the thick of things and really experiencing what his sources were telling him.
I admire Plimpton. Not only because he just so happened to quarterback for my favorite team, but also because he’s never afraid of trying something.
A lot of times, being a journalist is about conquering your fears. You’re asked to go to a crime scene, or talk to someone you’ve never met, or enter a room of people who are completely different than you. It’s about being bold and not holding back, in the hopes of forming the best relationships, getting the best sources and telling the most interesting stories.
Plimpton never backed down.
Over the years, I’ve tried to mimic him in a lot of ways. When I lived in Pennsylvania, my sports editor wanted me to do a story about a new golf course at the local club called “Learn to Golf in Five Hours.”
Sure, it could have been a run-of-the-mill story, previewing the course. I could’ve talked with the instructor about what lessons would be learned and followed up with a participant to see how it went afterward. It may have been a fairly decent story.
However, I didn’t want a decent story. I didn’t want run of the mill.
Instead, I asked my boss if I could take the class — it was one hour per week for five hours — and write about it from that point of view. I knew nothing about golf or how to play it, and I am not exactly athletically inclined. But I wanted to give it a shot, and I thought, “This might be the best way to see if this works — actually teach me how to play in five hours.”
I also thought, “Good luck.”
We learned about putting, the greens, chip shots, tees and more, and I did actually learn how to function at least on a golf course — it didn’t say it would teach me how to play golf well, after all.
But the stories were gold. I made so many mistakes, and recalling those for our readers was much more entertaining for them than an informational story would have been. It also served to answer the basic questions of where the class was being held and what lessons would be learned.
From there, we got more and more into participatory journalism. I’ve worked at community newspapers my whole career, and it’s always been drilled into how important the relationship with your community is. Meeting people on their levels seemed to build that. My coworker and I played a two-on-two basketball game with our players of the year one season, and we had a donut-eating contest with the wrestling all-stars.
I’m on a mission to bring this type of journalism to Tallapoosa Publishers. I want our staff to know you, and I want you to know each of them — and this starts with alligator hunting.
When I first came to Alex City, Mitch Sneed knew this about me and encouraged me to find someone who would take me on a gator hunt. He suggested John McKelvey, so if you’re reading this, holler at me.
But I am so ready to learn what this experience is all about. I recently traveled through Louisiana and am still craving those gator bites. Plus, I haven’t done any type of hunting since I’ve been in Alabama and I’m excited to tell the story of how you snatch a gator.
Check out information on how to get a tag on Page B1, let me know if you win the lottery and let’s make it happen.
Lizi Arbogast Gwin is the managing editor of Tallapoosa Publishers Inc.