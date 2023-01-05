I know that I have written this before, but it seems that the 435 US Congress members are still asleep. This country has digressed so low that I cannot even think of a word to describe it. The closest word that I can come up with is an abomination. This is the word that God Almighty Himself used to describe His hate toward it. Why would I use such a word? Well, here are just a few reasons:
Our economy has caused things to go from bad to worse. Inflation has hit more than nine percent — a four decades high. Natural gas cost 28 percent more, heating oil 27 percent more, electricity 10 percent more. Inflation cost households an extra $10,000.
Liberal leaders around the country have prioritized violent criminals over innocent Americans. More than 300 law enforcement officers have been shot in the line of duty, and 56 have been killed.
Wide-open border policies have only encouraged more illegal crossings. More than two-million illegal border crossings – and hundred of thousands of additional illegal immigrants weren’t caught. Border agents seized 2071pounds of Fentanyl in one month – enough to kill every American.
A president’s most important duty is to defend our country from foreign threats. Communist China remains the biggest threat to America. Russian thugs invaded Ukraine and continue to commit atrocities on the freedom loving Ukrainian people. The president’s failed withdrawal from Afghanistan has turned the country back into a safe haven for terrorists, and blundered negotiations with Iran did nothing but embarrass our country and move theirs toward a nuclear bomb. Ignorant leaders in Washington want our military to be more woke instead of more ready. Our military should be focused on countering our adversaries – not drilled on pronouns and radical gender ideology.
In closing I can only hope that the 435 members of our new Congress will get up off their derrieres, make some noise, and stop these abominations!
Dale Bain
Millbrook, Alabama