If you are a senior citizen, do you need a will? If you own real estate the answer is yes. If you don’t, then the answer is you need to talk to a lawyer. Even if you don’t need a will, there are all sorts of things you probably do need, including a Power of Attorney and an Advance Directive.
August is National Make-A-Will Month. Central Alabama Aging Consortium, which provides a wide range of services to seniors and to the disabled, urges you to look at your Estate Planning needs. CAAC provides free legal services to seniors over 60 for wills and other estate planning needs*.
“If you own real property, a Last Will and Testament is a vital estate planning tool, says Lee McIver Jordan, Esq. who provides legal services to CAAC clients. “At its essence, a Last Will and Testament is the ideal way for most people to pass title to real estate to one’s heirs and distribute other personal property. It is typically safer to distribute your real estate via a Will as opposed to adding loved ones to your property deed.”
Just as important are the other estate planning services. “Preferably, you will have a Last Will and Testament, a financial Power of Attorney, a health care Power of Attorney, and an Advance Directive (commonly known as a “Living Will”). We can provide these documents at Central Alabama Aging Consortium, regardless of income, so long as you are 60 years of age or older and reside in Montgomery, Elmore, or Autauga County”, says Jordan.
National Make-A-Will Month is a good time to review your legal needs if you are a senior citizen. Contact Central Alabama Aging Consortium if you need estate planning help.
Michael Lamothe, Central Alabama Aging Consortium