The morning after a serious election in our country, I have to declare that most Republicans and some Democrats are dying from gluttony. They remind me of teaching a child not to touch a hot stove, only for him to touch it and scream. It was the Democrats screaming that voting Republican would destroy our democracy. I ask, what is a democracy without a nation. The Democrats are deliberately, physically, literally destroying our Nation. What good is a democracy, or republic without a country/nation? Most Democrats are also blaring, do not take my rights away! Again, what good are rights without a nation? Women are crying, it’s my body. No! It’s a child’s body when it comes to abortion! I do not ever remember reading our constitution where it says a person (female or male) has the right to destroy another person’s body! Again, what is accomplished when a woman destroys her fetus, and there is no nation?
I am so sad this morning that we Americans will have to suffer the destruction (economically, politically, physically, educationally, and population) of our great nation, just to save someone’s right. I would also like to remind all Americans that no human being can control the climate. The earths climate is in the hands of almighty God. If man could control the climate, then why did he not stop the destructive floods in Kentucky recently, and why did he not stop the two Hurricanes that are ripping the State of Florida apart? I would like to conclude with — are we going to allow the destruction of our nation first, then not only will our rights be gone, but our land will also be destroyed!
Dale Bain
Millbrook, AL.