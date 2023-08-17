Dear Editor,
In guest columnist Jonathan Yarboro’s, “Let history speak for itself,” July 26, 2023 issue, he wrote Wetumpka was not settled in the 1800’s but was colonized.
The Colonial Era was from 1607-1775. Wetumpka became a settlement some years after the Creek Indian War, “1814.” Wetumpka’s first post office was in 1833, 58 years after the Colonial Era.
He stated, “When embracing the story of the founding and settling of Wetumpka, for instance, the chapter telling of the forced displacement of Creek Indians…”
The Treaty with the Creeks, 1832, lasting through 1838 offered to pay Indians on their claims of having ferris, bridges and causeways. Land would be exchanged; land for land. Removal of, journey to and first years on their land would be at expense of the United States.
They governed themselves and continued their religious practice if they wished. (Their practices clashed with that of “Protestant Believers” creating static between two cultures.)
Each warrior would receive a rifle, moulds, wiper and ammunition. Each family would get a blanket, $3,000 per year for 20 years would go to education for their children, one tow of iron and 200 weight of steel annually for 20 years per blacksmith, three max, provided by the U.S.
Article 12 says it all concerning Mr. Yarboro’s apparent ignorance of Southern history or his will to show himself being fully woke and seriously into “cancel culture” and critical race theory.
Article 12: “The article shall not be construed so as to compel any Creek Indian to migrate, but they shall be free to go or stay as they please.”
They were not forced to leave as Mr. Yarboro proclaims. Government sponsorship ended in 1838. Family size detachments continued to emigrate from Alabam into the 1850’s. They could have stayed like the “Poarch Band of Creeks.” They may have become casino owners.
The article has five other lines as false as these I’d love to go over in this letter but I’ve probably already exceeded my 300 word limit. Mr. Yarboro should fact check himself before spouting off remarks so polarizing in our community.
David Haynes
Equality, Alabama