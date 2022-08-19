The Auburn Tigers held their first preseason scrimmage on Saturday and head coach Bryan Harsin said there has been "some separation" in the competition to become the Tigers starting QB.
TJ Finley, who started three games on the Plains in 2021, was the most consistent during the scrimmage and had the most production by all accounts. Oregon transfer Robby Ashford has performed well at times during preseason camp and so has Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada. However, it would appear Finley has at least begun to separate himself with his performance.
It's still very early and there are more scrimmages to come which will assuredly have a massive impact on the final depth chart. I'm certainly not going to make too much out of one practice note, but it would also be foolhardy to dismiss this as trivial.
It's well-documented that I predicted Zach Calzada would ultimately win the job and he may very well do just that. There's no question Calzada has the most arm talent of the three QB's and I felt like he had the highest overall ceiling as well. In short, I thought he could lead Auburn to the most victories. That opinion was based on equal parts empirical data and blind hope.
Calzada didn't win the starting job for A&M last year, but was thrust into duty in week two due to a season ending injury to Haynes King. He performed fairly well and led the Aggies to an 8-4 record. In reality, he only threw for more than 200 yards in four games. Two of those games happen to be against Alabama (285 yards & 3 TD) and LSU (242 yards & 3 TD). He only had a couple of really impressive games, but they were against some of the highest profile competition. Most football players work really hard and get better every year, so I applied that logic to Calzada. That's why I expected and wanted him to win the job.
If I'm honest, another big reason I thought Calzada, or Ashford for that matter, would be the wiser choice was because of TJ Finley's performance at Auburn last year as much as Calzada's at A&M. To his credit, Finley rescued the Tigers in week four against Georgia State leading them on a 13-play 98 yard game-winning TD drive. As I said at the time, pulling out a thrilling victory against GA State is a rather dubious honor.
Regardless, Finley started the final three games of the 2021 season against South Carolina, Alabama and Houston failing to secure a victory in any of them. I, like most everyone else, felt like Auburn should've been able to beat the Gamecocks and Cougars with a backup QB. Finley wasn't terrible, but he could not consistently move the offense and repeatedly missed wide-open receivers. To be fair, the Tigers were in a freefall and a lot of the players who ended up transferring probably had already checked out mentally.
If I give Zach Calzada the benefit of the doubt as far as his ability to develop and improve, I have to give TJ the same benefit. It's been constantly reported about how hard he works during the off-season and how well respected he is by his teammates (moped excursions aside). In the end, I just want the best quarterback possible behind center against Mercer. I don't care if it's Zach Calzada, TJ Finley or Robby Ashford. May the best QB win the job.