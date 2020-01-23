Mr. William L. Strength, Jr. age 83, of Wetumpka, Alabama passed away at his residence January 20, 2020. Mr. Strength is survived by the mother of his children, Martha Strength; daughter Stephanie (Mike) Hafley; son Brian Strength; brother Richard(Mary Jo) Strength; sisters Joy(Murray)Dorough and Patsy(Teresa) Seamon; sister in law Joyce Strength; grandchildren Courtney and Kala Rooney, Kelsey and Kasey Hafley, Madisyn, Brayden and Jaylyn Strength and Danielle (Jason) Mills; great grandchildren Carson and Luke Mills. He is also survived by special friends Louise Lumpkins, Shauna Strength, Dan(Donna)Gentry, Ski Sliwowski and his best friend Bama. Mr. Strength was preceded in death by his parents, son William L. Strength III, brothers Neeley Strength and L.E. Strength. Wetumpka Memorial Funeral Home directing.