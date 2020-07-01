The response from NASCAR in support of Bubba Wallace was remarkable, and that’s something I never thought I would be writing about this summer.
Without needing evidence a hate crime actually happened, the entire field of racers at Talladega stood behind Wallace in a stunning display of unity before last Monday’s race. The sport that has seemed exclusive for so long has made the biggest changes over the last month and other professional leagues should be taking notes.
The support shown to Wallace has certainly made a dent in the fan base that started the year but after banning the confederate flag to stand up for unity, NASCAR has seen an entirely new wave of fans make an impact on the sport’s ratings and perception. The people making decisions at the very top of the league did not care about making the decision that was going to lose fans (and even a winless driver) if it meant doing the right thing and being on the right side of history.
Other sports leagues have already proven themselves to be more concerned with perception, i.e. how the NFL handled Colin Kaepernick and other players trying to stand up for him over the last few years.
Wallace has recently been the loudest and often lonely voice coming from the NASCAR platform, speaking out against police brutality and systemic racism across the country.
The gesture shown on the grounds of Talladega showed a sport with a history of discrimination and a lack of diversity was willing to step out and make a change. Despite fans lining the outside of the stadium with confederate flags, NASCAR knew what it had to do on the inside, both literally and (hopefully) figuratively.
Although it took some nationwide protesting to draw more attention to racial problems in the country, NASCAR did not wait for it to have a direct impact on its own league before standing up and calling for a change.
It didn’t need proof or a tragedy to happen before doing the right thing, and that’s something we should all learn from whether it’s in the sports world or not.
It shouldn’t take a serious neck injury for us to want to make football safer or investigative journalism for us to realize we need more women in high school coaching roles.
In the same token, it should not take personal experience before understanding racism still exists in the world.
If we all acted proactively the way NASCAR has instead of reactively, we could get a jumpstart on fixing all those things along with many other problems along the way.
NASCAR took some time to get there but it deserves credit for making a significant jump in the right direction. Because even though it was determined not to be a hate crime committed against Wallace in Talladega, there are plenty still happening against people of color every day in this country and bringing it to the attention of others who refuse to look for it is needed to take another step forward.