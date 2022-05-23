Tuesday, May 24 has been circled on our calendars for a while. Candidates have filtered through Elmore County in the past months, hoping to win the hearts of voters. As a qualified voter, you have the right to vote for whomever you like. However, if you are on the fence about who to vote, we have compiled a list of suggestions based on our conversations and interactions with candidates.
GOVERNOR
Governor Kay Ivey (I)
U.S. SENATE
Katie Britt
U.S. REPRESENTATIVE
Representative Mike Rogers (I)
STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 31
Troy B. Stubbs
STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 88
Will Dismukes
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Attorney General Steve Marshall (I)
ASSOCIATE JUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURT, PLACE 5
Greg Cook
SECRETARY OF STATE
Wes Allen
STATE AUDITOR
Rusty Glover
PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION PLACE 1
We have no strong opinions on this race.
PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION PLACE 2
We have no strong opinions on this race.
DISTRICT ATTORNEY 19th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
CJ Robinson
ELMORE COUNTY CORONER
Dalan Gassett
STATEWIDE AMENDMENT 1
Also known as the “State Parks Amendment,” Statewide Amendment 1 seeks to authorize the issuance and sale of general obligation bonds of the State of Alabama of up to $85,000,000 for the purposes of the improvement, renovation, equipping, acquisition, provision, construction and maintenance of Alabama state parks. It is our position that we should support our state parks, which includes the one in our backyard, Wind Creek State Park, one of the largest state parks in the nation. We support voting “yes” on this amendment.
At the end of the day, how you choose to vote is your business, we only offer suggestions. No matter how you vote, we just hope you exercise your civic duty and go vote.
See you at the polls.
* The letter “I” beside a candidate’s name denotes that they are the incumbent in that race.