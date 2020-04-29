There has always been a fine line for athletes and coaches to walk and many of us can’t understand it. The line between being tough and risking safety is something all of them deal with on a regular basis.
Every athlete wants to show they are willing to go the extra mile for his or her teammates and that mindset can make things difficult to admit when an injury is causing more pain than it seems.
At the high school level, I have heard plenty of students and parents shout things from the stands about staying tough or you’re not really injured plus the always popular, “Oh, you’ll be fine; don’t be such a girl,” which I will not get into again right now.
Fortunately, the players often have coaches and athletic trainers looking out for their well-being. It is not a perfect system and it can still be hard to get players to admit to pain at times but it is obvious having those extra sets of eyes is helpful when checking for injuries.
Unfortunately, that’s not available to many athletes around the world especially to high school students.
A couple weeks ago, I wrote a column about accountability and how teammates should be checking in with each other to make sure work is being done. Our sports editor Lizi Arbogast wrote about not allowing excuses to get in the way of preparing for a return to the field.
I still gladly endorse both of those columns but it is once again about finding that fine line between working hard and being smart.
To all of our local high school student-athletes, I know you want to get back to the sport you love and I know you want to work hard so you can be ready when that time comes. I also believe you need to be smart by how you go about your workouts while at home.
I’m not an athletic trainer and I’m certainly not an expert on how to do each individual workout but this is a time where you probably should be.
Don’t dive into a new training exercise if you don’t know the exact correct form needed. Don’t put too much weight on that bar if you can’t have someone with you to work as a spotter.
Maybe most importantly, don’t be afraid to stop if something feels wrong. I have already heard stories of athletes feeling a tweak in their back during simple stretching routines or rolling their ankles during agility drills but those were the ones smart enough to speak up.
Small injuries are going to happen in sports; that’s just the reality of being an athlete. However, now is not the time to risk one of those small injuries turning into something major.
We don’t know when the return of sports will happen but we all know every single athlete wants to get out there as soon as possible. That will not happen if a slightly sprained ankle turns into a torn ligament because you wanted to keep running on it.
I am sure these are things all athletes have heard before but now is the time where everyone has to take up some personal responsibility.
There is no athletic trainer to pull you to the side to evaluate the injury. There is no coach on top of you making sure your form is correct. This is on you.
I am looking forward to the first day of sports being back and I just want to make sure I see teams at 100% so every athlete gets the chance to get back to the grind as soon as possible.