Over the last month culminating on Friday, the United States Supreme Court has been making some pretty milestone decisions.
The first was a landmark decision about Congressional voting lines, which came straight from a case in Alabama. In our state, the population is 27% Black; however, there is only one congressional district out of seven with a Black majority. With this new decision, the congressional lines must be redrawn so Alabama has at least two Black-majority districts. With the conservative leanings of the Supreme Court, I really considered this a win for Alabama and for the country.
However, this week, I am reconsidering any opinion that may have favored the Supreme Court.
First, it struck down affirmative action.
The college admissions process has long utilized affirmative action, which gives favor to “underrepresented minority groups” so long as it takes all other factors evaluated into account. This was upheld by the court in 2003, when the Court decided affirmative action did not violate the Fourteenth Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause.
Two justices, Clarence Thomas and Sonia Sotomayor, have both said affirmative action played a role in their college admissions.
Then on Friday, a decision came in regards to a Colorado web designer who did not want to sell wedding websites to same-sex couples due to her religious beliefs. This violated Colorado state law, but the Supreme Court upheld the web designer’s right to publish a disclaimer on her own website saying she would not design a website for a same-sex couple’s wedding.
Justice Neil Gorsuch, who penned the 6-3 majority decision, said it was based on the First Amendment and the protection of people to “think and speak as they wish.”
Sotomayor, a dissenting justice, said she worried about further discrimination against LGBT people — and even beyond that.
“Today, the Court, for the first time in its history, grants a business open to the public a constitutional right to refuse to serve members of a protected class,” she wrote.
It’s hard to wrap my mind around what this Court is thinking.
This is why the appointment of three judges to the Supreme Court by President Donald Trump was so important and controversial as he was headed out the door. Supreme Court justices are appointed for life, and they ultimately make some of the most important decisions. These are the types of decisions that will affect your day to day life.
It’s scary to see these types of decisions because all we’re doing is moving backward. Between last year’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, which was first decided more than 50 years ago, and now striking down affirmative action — these were things I thought were discussions of the past, discriminations of decades ago.
It’s hard to believe it’s 2023, and there are still people who are willing to fall on the sword of discriminating against same-sex couples. It’s even more unimaginable we no longer want to put importance on protecting racial minorities either.
What are these justices thinking?
For states that have outlawed affirmative action, it’s clear the trends of less and less Black students getting accepted into colleges. Racism is still real and thriving, unfortunately so, and now we’re getting rid of laws to protect people from it. It’s incomprehensible.
Pay attention to what’s going on, and make sure we’re doing better than our Supreme Court justices. Isn’t that sad to say?
Lizi Arbogast Gwin is the managing editor of Tallapoosa Publishers Inc.