Over the last two weeks, Friday nights filled with fantastic football games were overshadowed by some strong disagreement of calls. A week after Dadeville thought it made a game-winning field goal at the last second, Wetumpka did not get the benefit of a flag thrown when a deep ball fell incomplete late in the fourth quarter of a one-point game.
I am not here to say what was the right call in either scenario but it was clear both situations could have used a more effective system. The AHSAA provides training over the summer for all its officials and although every level has missed calls, it is clear more needs to be done to prepare everyone for the speed of a real game.
Each referee needs to study every situation they could encounter in a game so they know what to do before it happens. That was most clear in the Dadeville game when a referee appeared to be a few yards out of position under the goal post where they could not make a definitive call on the kick.
It is also no secret the AHSAA is searching for more officials for all of its sports. The lack of referees at a football game can make a complete difference in the result.
Friday’s game between Wetumpka and Opelika was one of the biggest games in the state last week but only five on-field officials were provided for the game. While many games between bigger schools have seven on-field officials, it was clear many calls were missed with less eyes on each play and one of them may have changed the outcome.
Of course calls are going to be missed in every game but the focus will always be on the debatable decisions in the biggest moments. Wetumpka and Opelika were both on the benefitting side of missed calls but the biggest came when just one official was within 20 yards of the play due to the lack of two extra sideline officials.
While both of these issues need to be addressed by the AHSAA, it is still clear why those problems exist. We all see how referees are treated when a missed call happens so why would anyone want to be on the bad side of those complaints for just $100 a game?
NFHS executive director of the NFHS Karissa Neihoff and AHSAA executive director Steve Savarese wrote an editorial earlier this month to address the growing concern about behavior toward high school referees.
“In fact, almost 80% of officials quit after the first two years on the job because of the actions of unruly fans,” the editorial read. “As a result, there is a growing shortage of high school officials here in Alabama… Contests cannot be played without officials. As a result, we need to do everything we can to keep good officials officiating and to make the sporting event a positive experience for all.”
Trust me, I have been in the stands when a call goes against my team and it’s never easy to react the right way. But when those actions start affecting the officiating, it is clearly time to try something different.
Referees absolutely have to have thick skin and most of them do to deal with the things they see every week. But when those referees feel the need to start quitting, the AHSAA has to find a way to make it more appealing, which means things like easier training leading to more missed calls.
High school officials are always going to be worse than college officials just like college officials are often worse than those in professional sports. But that does not mean every party involved should not try their best to help with the situation.
The lack of execution from the AHSAA, the missed calls by the officials and the reactions from the crowds are putting a damper on what is supposed to make Friday nights so great. The results should be decided by the players on the field while everyone off the field appreciates the hard work from the coaches to the players to the officials that goes into every game.
Caleb Turrentine is a sports writer for The Herald.